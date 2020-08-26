Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A NORFORCE soldier has died overnight at Larrakeyah Barracks.
A NORFORCE soldier has died overnight at Larrakeyah Barracks.
News

Soldier dies at barracks

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
26th Aug 2020 3:05 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A NORFORCE soldier has died overnight at Larrakeyah Barracks.

Brendan Brannelly, aged around 60, is believed to have died overnight due to a heart attack.

The source said despite resuscitation efforts the man could not be revived.

LIMITED TIME: New NT News subscription offer: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

The long term Territorian worked as an assistant principal with the NT School of Distance Education.

Defence has been contacted for comment.

MORE TO COME

judith.aisthorpe@news.com.au

 

 

 

Originally published as NORFORCE soldier dies at Larrakeyah Barracks

larrakeyah barracks norforce

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Assault and animal cruelty charges back before Coffs court

        Premium Content Assault and animal cruelty charges back before Coffs court

        News The prominent Coffs businessman appeared via audio visual link yesterday.

        Man wanted on outstanding warrants

        Man wanted on outstanding warrants

        Crime Warrents include traffic, drugs and revocation of ICO offences

        ‘We should all be worried’ with nuclear power back on agenda

        Premium Content ‘We should all be worried’ with nuclear power back on agenda

        Letters to the Editor Coffs has been identified as a potential site for a nuclear reactor

        CHANGES: New plans for Big River Way upgrade revealed

        Premium Content CHANGES: New plans for Big River Way upgrade revealed

        News Find out what $20m safety upgrades will entail and what you said should be done