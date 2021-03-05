Norco quiet on investigation into milk tampering

COLES PROBE: Coles has said it has launched an investigation into a Sydney-based customer report that two Norco milk containers they purchased on different dates in February 2021, had holes in the lids.

COLES PROBE: Coles has said it has launched an investigation into a Sydney-based customer report that two Norco milk containers they purchased on different dates in February 2021, had holes in the lids.

Australia's oldest dairy co-operative has yet to comment after a major supermarket announced it was conducting an investigation after a customer reported two milk bottles had holes in the lids.

On Thursday, March 4, Coles revealed it had asked Norco to investigate damaged lids after a customer, Newtown resident Jane Rama, told news.com.au she was concerned the Norco milk bottles may have been contaminated.

Her family had noticed two milk bottles, bought on different days, had holes in the lids.

Ms Rama said she was concerned as she bought the bottles from a Coles store in Sydney on separate days, February 14 and 17.

"We were so tired we didn't notice at all the first bottle," she said.

"It was when we bought the second bottle my partner noticed it and we quickly checked the other bottle.

"I really want to know if it's safe for consumption, as we drank a lot," she said, adding she'd given the milk to her children.

Ms Rama said her partner returned the two bottles, still with milk inside, to his local Coles, hoping the contents would be tested.

He said he was asked to complete a report in store.

A spokesperson for Coles told news.com.au it had asked Norco to investigate damaged lids.

"Coles takes the quality of all our products seriously," the spokesperson said in a statement.

"We have spoken to the customer and notified the supplier to investigate the matter.

"As always we encourage customers to return any item they're not 100 per cent happy with to their nearest store for a full refund or replacement."

In 2020 Norco reported its members represented 203 farms, processed 214 million litres of milk and had a turnover of $683 million.

Yesterday The Northern Star contacted Norco's general manager marketing and brands, Ben Menzies, who said a statement would be released by the company regarding this issue.

But despite repeated requests, Norco has yet to comment.