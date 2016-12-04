31°
Nominations extended for Australia Day Awards

4th Dec 2016 11:00 AM

IT'S not too late to nominate someone you know in the local community who deserves recognition for their achievements with Australia Day Award nominations have been extended until Friday.

"We all know someone who is quietly achieving great things in the arts, or sport, or just simply doing amazing things for the community," Coffs Harbour Mayor, Cr Denise Knight said.

"We have a fantastic community and it's made up of individuals who are great role models, or who spend most of their free time helping others or encouraging the talents of our youth.

"Let's show them how proud we are of them by giving them the credit they're due."

Nominations are invited from individuals, service clubs, schools, associations or community organisations in the following categories:

  • Citizen of the Year Award
  • Young Citizen of the Year Award
  • Sportsperson of the Year Award
  • Volunteer of the Year Award
  • Sue Hunter Memorial Award
Topics:  australia day awards coffs harbour

