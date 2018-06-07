Nominate now for Sunnys Business Awards

TABLES SET: Your place at the Sunnys Business Awards awaits.

TABLES SET: Your place at the Sunnys Business Awards awaits. LEIGH JENSEN

HAVE you ever been so impressed by service received from a Coffs Coast business you had the urge to give them a big rap?

Well, you can now put a favourite business or worker in the running for a prestigious award and there's 20 different categories to choose from.

That's right, anyone can nominate a business for the Sunnys.

This year we've added this to the mix as we'd love for people to nominate their favourite business.

Whether it's for great customer service, or it might be their favourite restaurant with fantastic food or a business going above and beyond what is normally expected.

They could be your clients, a business or employee from where you shop, a tradie you've used, essentially any business you think is a great business for whatever reason.

So show your support for local business and get nominating.

Do note that the closing date to nominate a business is June 13 and application entries will close on June 27, so don't delay.

Submit your nomination for your favourite business today.

All you have to do is log onto the website www.sunnysbusinessawards.com.au and on the home page there is a nomination button.

Just complete the information on the nomination form and hit the submit button.

It's that easy.

For everything to do with the Sunnys go to www.sunnysbusinessawards.com.au/

To become a member or discover what the Chamber is about check out www.coffschamber.com.au

Email us at info@coffschamber.com.au or call the Chamber office on 6651 4101.