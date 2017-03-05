Nominate a local legend to carry the Queen's Baton

Former Queensland Premier Peter Beattie and Chairman of the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Corporation hold the Queen's Baton.

LOCAL legends are being called on to carry the Queen's Baton in Coffs Harbour as it prepares to host the Queen's Baton Relay ahead of next year's Commonwealth Games being held on the Gold Coast.

The eyes of the Commonwealth will be on Coffs Harbour on February 1 next year, as the Baton makes its journey toward its final destination, the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony on April 4.

Across Australia approximately 3,800 batonbearers are needed to share the dream of the 'friendly Games' as part of the Queen's Baton Relay.

And local batonbearers are needed as the route for the Queen's Baton takes the relay through Coffs Harbour.

A community nomination program, which opens today, will offer the people of Coffs Harbour and the surrounding region an opportunity to carry the Baton.

Batonbearers are people of all abilities who inspire others to be great. Batonbearers will represent a community with pride and showcase to the world the region's outstanding natural beauty.

"The Queen's Baton Relay is a rare opportunity to shine a light on the people and places that help make our community truly great," Coffs Harbour Mayor, Councillor Denise Knight said.

Setting off in Australia on Christmas Day, the Baton will travel for 100 days to connect with as many people as possible in every state and territory.

The Queen's Baton carries a message from Her Majesty The Queen through the entire Commonwealth. The Games are declared officially open when the message is read aloud.

In just eight days, the Baton will start its global journey at Buckingham Palace on Commonwealth Day. It will travel through every Commonwealth nation and territory on its way to Australia.

From today until May 15, anyone can nominate a person who inspires them to be great. Nominations can be made at gc2018.com/qbr.

GC2018 is looking for people who: