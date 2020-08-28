Noise work on homes to start before the year is out

Drilling to test the hardness of rock in preparation for tunnels on the Coffs Harbour Bypass is underway.

NOISE treatments on homes look set to kick off by the end of the year if the Coffs Bypass gets planning approval.

In a joint press release Federal Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan and State Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh reiterated their pre-election promises to get at-home noise treatments well underway before heavy construction starts and prioritise those homes that are likely to be most affected by heavy construction.

Mr Singh said the noise treatments would start to be rolled out after the project receives planning approval.

"Installation of at-home noise treatments for about 600 local properties is due to start before the end of this year, and once project approval is received, the individual houses will be reviewed to determine what work will be done on a case by case basis," Mr Singh said.

Other early work planned includes construction of a new Rural Fire Service building, utilities relocation, fencing and demolition.

The Coffs Harbour community has been waiting decades for a bypass.

The Department of Planning, Industry and Environment is considering the Submissions and Amendment reports during its assessment of the project before the NSW Minister for Planning and Public Spaces and Federal Minister for the Environment decide whether the project is approved.

Concept drawings for the $1.2 billion Coffs Harbour Bypass.

Mr Conaghan said the bypass, jointly funded by the Australian and NSW Governments, is the biggest infrastructure project in the history of Coffs Harbour.

"I know locals are keen to see shovels in the ground for this 14-kilometre bypass as it will deliver great benefits for our region and remove about 12,000 vehicles a day from the Coffs CBD," Mr Conaghan said.

"The approximate 12,000 direct and indirect jobs it will support over the life of the project is just what our region needs as we recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Coffs Bypass Action Group campaigned for tunnels over cuttings.

"Residents will already have seen Transport for NSW at work on geotechnical surveys and field surveys for the relocation of utilities while the project continues to go through the necessary NSW Government planning process."

As part of the project, the noise assessment in the Environmental Impact Statement and Amendment Report has identified homes that are eligible for at home noise treatment.