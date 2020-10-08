Noah relishing jump from grassroots to national stage

AS THE new Futsal season returns, one young gun has his sights set on something big.

Noah Hambrook has been climbing up the Futsal ranks since 2018, participating in the Junior Futsal School Programs held at the indoor sports centre at 32 Industrial Drive.

Since that time he has made it into regional sides, making the Far North NSW team before representing at National Schools and National Club championships.

It was his stellar performance at the National Club Championships 2019 in Sydney which earned him an opportunity to play with the Australian Futsal Association on a tour of the UK.

With his sights firmly set on another shot in 2021, he will be a formidable force during the upcoming futsal season beginning next week.

Coffs Harbour Futsal star Noah Hambrook.

There are a wide variety of options for kids and adults alike, from school training programs to junior competitions, right through to the Business Bash Mixed games.

School tournaments offer the chance for young and aspiring athletes to compete against other teams in a professionally run competition, giving players a chance to develop their skills and strengthen relations with other players and schools.

For more information and to register visit www.joinfutsal.com.

2020 SEASON DETAILS:

Junior futsal school programs – Term 4 Kicking off October 12

4 to 7 years – Little Feet program Tuesdays 3.30pm to 4.15pm $100

8 to 12 Years – Futsal School Monday 4pm to 5pm Thursday 4pm to 5pm $120

12 to 16 years – Futsal School Monday 5.10pm to 6.10pm $120

12 to 16 – Gol Brasil Academy Friday 4.30 to 5.30pm $150

To Register: http://ausfutsal.com/golT4

Junior Competition – Term 4 Kicking off October 12

U8, U10 & U12’s – Junior Comp Fridays from 4pm $175

U14 & U 16’s – Junior Comp Wednesdays from 4pm $175

Senior Competition – Kicking off from October 12

Social Mens – Mondays from 6.30pm

Business Bash Mixed Futsal – Thursdays from 6.00pm