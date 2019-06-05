Teen legally euthanised after rape

Noa Pothoven, a Dutch teenager from Arnhem, has been legally euthanised after suffering a childhood rape. Picture: Instagram

Noa Pothoven, 17, has been legally euthanised in the Netherlands, saying the pain she was dealing with after a childhood rape was "insufferable".

Noa, from Arnhem, said in a social media post a day before her death last Sunday that she "breaths but no longer lives".

Noa wrote an autobiography called Winning or Learning, which details her battles with post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and anorexia after being molested and raped as a young child.

"I deliberated for quite a while whether or not I should share this, but decided to do it anyway," she wrote. "Maybe this comes as a surprise to some, given my posts about hospitalisation, but my plan has been there for a long time and is not impulsive.

"I will get straight to the point: within a maximum of 10 days I will die. After years of battling and fighting, I am drained. I have quit eating and drinking for a while now, and after many discussions and evaluations, it was decided to let me go because my suffering is unbearable."

Noa asked her friends and followers on Instagram to "not convince me that this is not good, this is my decision and it is final."

"Love is letting go, in this case," she added.

Children as young as 12 can opt for euthanasia in the Netherlands but only after a doctor determines that the patient's pain is unbearable.

Euthanasia is also legal in some US states, Canada and Belgium.

If you are experiencing mental health issues or suicidal feelings contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or BeyondBlue 1300 224 636. If it is an emergency please call 000.