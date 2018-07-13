No winter blues in Bello

COOL VIBES: Bello Winter Music Festival will liven up the town this weekend. For tickets and a full list of artists and gigs go to bellowintermusic.com.

THE streets of Bellingen are filled with music, dancing, workshops and performances from around the country and world as the annual Bello Winter Music Festival gets under way.

The festival opened on Thursday and it's not too late to get involved in the event which finishes on Sunday.

Organisers have announced Melbourne guitar pop outfit Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever has joined the line-up, replacing Justin Townes Earle who recently cancelled his Australian tour.

Tickets to today's events have all sold out but be sure to jump online and book for tomorrow before you miss out.

"We're always trying to add new and interesting elements to the event,” Festival GM Maggie Quirk said.

"This year the Bellingen Showground Main Pavilion will become a new venue on Saturday and Sunday, the Bellingen Growers' Markets will host a special festival concert featuring Rebecca Ireland this morning and Kombu Wholefoods will see the introduction of a footpath stage out the front of the store.

"On the eco side of things, the event is moving towards a waste-free festival with reusable cups being introduced in the festival bar at the Memorial Hall.”

Book tickets at bellowintermusic.com