No winter blues at this delicious festival

Rachel Vercoe
| 27th Jul 2017 6:00 AM

ARE you after something grilled, smoked, spit roasted, barbecued or wood fired?

If your answers yes then you won't want to miss the chance of tasting delicious winter warning foods with a glass of craft beers, winter wines and cider along with it at the Bar and Grill Fest on Saturday.

The first of it's kind, hosted by Taste Woolgoolga, the Bar and Grill festival will offer taste tokens, similar to at the Food and Wine festival held earlier this year.

Not only will you be able to browse, smell and taste the food on offer but you will have the opportunity to sit back and watch how it's done at the cooking demonstrations.

The festival will have a street food style with food trucks at the Seaview Tavern.

Have a fun evening with the family, bring the kids as their entertainment will start from 5pm.

The Bar and Grill Fest will be held at the Seaview Tavern on Saturday between 2pm and 9pm.

For more information, visit tastewoolgoolga.com.au

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  festival food taste woolgoolga

