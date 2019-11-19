No time for complacency

SIGN SAYS IT ALL: The Sawtell Fire and Rescue NSW sign is warning against complacency.

SIGN SAYS IT ALL: The Sawtell Fire and Rescue NSW sign is warning against complacency.

WITH dangerous fire conditions set to ramp up again this week people are being urged to remain vigilant.

With a community on edge preparing for the potentially 'catastrophic' worst case scenario that thankfully did not play out last week, authorities are warning against complacency.

The latest wording on the Sawtell Fire and Rescue NSW sign said it loud and clear: 'It's not over, be prepared, stay safe'.

The massive fire cluster to the west of Coffs Harbour includes the Kangawalla (21,143 hectares), Kaloe Mountain Trail (84,690 hectares) and the Liberation Trail fire (163,855 hectares).

To put the scale of the blaze in perspective we've compared it to the Sydney region and it would stretch from Bondi to Lithgow.

STARK COMPARISON: Three massive blazes have joined west of Coffs Harbour and compared to Sydney would stretch from Bondi to Lithgow.

NSW Rural Fire Service spokesperson Greg Allan says that while the worst case scenario did not play out last week it's a very long hot summer ahead and people need to plan for the entire season.

"The potential was there but as we saw on the day the catastrophic conditions didn't last that long but it's not just about one day, it's about being prepared ahead of time," Mr Allan said.

"You need to have discussions now and discuss three simple things - when to go if you plan to leave, what to take and where you will go."

He points out that bushfires across the State have already burnt through three times the land that was destroyed in the last bushfire season and it's still very early days with a long hot summer ahead.

Doctors are urging people to take precautions with air quality at dangerous levels.

Extra resources are now on the ground, and in the air, with temperatures heating up and winds strengthening again from Tuesday.

"There will be some very high temperatures, strong winds and low humidity widespread across the state with many areas experiencing severe fire danger. Under severe fire danger conditions, fires currently burning might continue and if new fires start could spread very quickly and pose damage to property and life."

A contingent of 25 firefighters from Fire and Emergency New Zealand are currently in the area being briefed ready for deployment on the North Coast.

Boosting the aerial response is the Very Large Air Tanker (VLAT) which is now operational and ready to support firefighters working on the 62 fires currently burning across NSW.

The fire danger rating for Tuesday in the North Coast fire area (which includes the Local Government Areas of Bellingen, Coffs Harbour, Port Macquarie-Hastings, Kempsey, Nambucca and Mid-Coast) is listed as High.