Recreational fishing restrictions took place at the beginning of the month on the Solitary Islands Marine Park.
No take zone changes to marine park

19th Jul 2018 11:00 AM

CHANGES to zone boundaries have come into effect the Solitary Islands Marine Park making it important for recreational and charter fishers to know the new zone boundary.

Recreational fishing can be enjoyed in most areas of the Solitary Islands Marine Park, however changes to the boundary of the National Park Zone around Pimpernel Rock took effect on Sunday, July 1.

The National Park Zone and Cod Grounds Marine Park are no-take areas where recreational and charter fishing is not permitted.

In Solitary Islands Marine Park, Commonwealth waters, where recreational and charter fishing activities can continue, you must abide by the statewide recreational fishing rules such as species, bag and size limits, seasonal closures, gear restrictions and licence requirements.

Fishers are advised to know the new zone boundary before heading out fishing by visiting parksaustralia.gov.au/solitaryislands

