No sugar for 'Candyman' after failed bid for $190k in costs

A GOLD Coast tobacco mogul and notorious playboy sacked his Sunshine Coast right-hand man after he leaked an article from a soft-porn magazine to a bikini model.

The latest instalment of the long-running saga between Travers "Candyman" Beynon and former Free Choice Tobacco general manager Andrew Whelan has played out in Maroochydore District Court today.

Mr Beynon wanted Mr Whelan to pay his almost $190,000 bill which included legal fees, forensic examinations of a laptop and iPhone and the costs associated with enforcing an Anton Piller order, which was used to seize evidence from Mr Whelan's home.

Mr Whelan was the former general manager of Mr Beynon's Free Choice Tobacco empire before his sacking in 2015.

Andrew Whelan, former general manager for Gold Coast Tobacco mogul Travers "Candyman" Beynon, arrives at the Federal Court in Brisbane, Wednesday, March 15, 2017. Mr Whelan is suing Benyon for unfair dismissal. DAN PELED

Judge David Andrews decided the parties would pay their own costs and reserved his decision on who would pay $88,000 for the Anton Piller order.

Neither party was present for the proceedings.

Mr Beynon is known for his hedonism and exclusive parties at the Candy Shop Mansion.

The multi-millionaire father of four has a wife, but multiple partners and documents his lavish life on Instagram.

He recently announced he was considering running for Gold Coast council, challenging current mayor Tom Tate.

In Judge Andrews' published decision, it was revealed Mr Whelan made four attempts to settle the case including offering to pay costs of $15,000, but all were rejected by Mr Beynon.

Mr Whelan further rejected a number of offers made by Mr Beynon including one which requested damages in the amount of $1 and incidental costs as well as a declaration he breached his employment contract.

In December 2017, Mr Beynon was ordered to pay Mr Whelan $39,785 for dismissal without notice and in October 2018, lost a claim for $1274 spent trying to get a computer, phone and documents from Mr Whelan.

On August 24, 2015, Mr Whelan was sacked half-an-hour after he left work to go to the doctor, the Gold Coast Bulletin reported.

A termination letter stated he had breached a confidentiality clause by sending a preview of a Zoo Magazine article of Mr Beynon to a model.

In a previous determination, Judge Andrews said Mr Beynon had given Mr Whelan permission to send the article while they were having lunch together in Ibiza.

Judge Andrews also rejected Mr Beynon's claim that Mr Whelan had breached his employment by taking a company laptop, documents and an iPhone home before he knew he was fired.