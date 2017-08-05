No stopping Speedy backing his bunnies

GO THE BUNNIES: David 'Speedy' Ellis proudly flies the colours of the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

YOU will know him when you see him.

In the red and green of his beloved South Sydney Rabbitohs, David 'Speedy' Ellis is hard to miss.

Cycling around Coffs on his chopper, he is met with cheers from drivers sounding their horns.

Speedy also owns two pet rabbits and a guinea pig named Russell, in case his devotion for the club was ever doubted.

Mid Coast Communities' Ability Links NSW and the Rabbitohs organised a trip down to ANZ Stadium for Speedy to catch the South Sydney v Penrith game on July 2.

Speedy brought a touch of luck after the Rabbitohs bulldozed the Panthers with a stunning 42-14 win.

He said the club wanted him back but it would cost money.

"I reckon Russell Crowe should help me out a bit if he wants me back down there,” Speedy said.

He said people had questioned why he followed the club, who are struggling this season.

"People wanted me change to a different team and I said, 'Nah.' I wear my true colours with pride, win or lose.”

At the time of printing, the Rabbitohs were 14th on the NRL ladder.