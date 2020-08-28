“NO STONE UNTURNED”: Search for missing woman widens

The search for missing 73-year-old woman Anne-Marie Jeffery has entered its third day in the Lake Arragan area near Brooms Head.

EMERGENCY services have started the fourth day of a search for a missing woman near Brooms Head.

And while police say every day the woman is missing adds more worry, they have not yet given up hope.

“Day by day, we still have hope,” Grafton officer-in-charge Chief Inspector Jo Reid said from the scene this morning.

“We still have hope. That’s what our message was at the briefing today.”

The search for missing 73-year-old woman Anne-Marie Jeffery has entered its third day in the Lake Arragan area near Brooms Head.

Chief Insp Reid said there were still more than 50 people searching the area, and were continually reassessing the situation.

“We are extending it out in all directions, as well as going over other areas,” she said. “It’s a methodical systematic search.

“With all the resources we have we’re able to keep expanding, and we’ll continue searching in the beach areas and around.

“We’re also using the expertise of local National Parks rangers and their knowledge of the area to guide us.



“We’re leaving no stone unturned.”

Police rescue was joined by SES volunteers and the Westpac rescue helicopter in the second day of a search for a missing 73-year-old woman from Lake Arragan campgrounds. Photos: Adam Hourigan

The missing woman is Anne-Marie Jeffery from Coffs Harbour. She was last seen at approximately 9.30am Tuesday morning when she left to use the Lake Arragan toilet facilities 200m away from her campsite.

She was camping with her husband and other friends, and was reported missing to police an hour after she was last seen.

Anne-Marie is described as being of caucasian appearance, with a slim build and grey hair. She was wearing a red and pink top, woollen leggings, red shoes, and a beanie.

Volunteers from SES, RFS joined NSW Police Rescue, National Parks, Westpac Rescue Helicopter and Police Marine Command in a large-scale search of the area.

Ms Reid said they have had no more solid leads since the initial report, and anyone with information is urged to contact police.