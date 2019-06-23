‘No sour grapes’: Ex-Tiger loving life as a Dog

Sam Lloyd has had a fresh start with the Bulldogs.

Had Sam Lloyd still been at Richmond, he would almost certainly be playing in the seniors, given its lengthy injury list. But he has no regrets seeking a fresh start with the Bulldogs and is relishing a role back closer to the big sticks.

If that sounds a little incongruous, given he has found a new home at the Western Bulldogs this year after five seasons with Richmond, it isn't.

He's just back playing closer to goal again - and loving it.

In fact, the 29-year-old sharpshooter is leading the Bulldogs' goalkicking table after 13 rounds with 20.14 - two ahead of Aaron Naughton - and relishing the role of working with young forwards desperate to take their game to the next level.

"Those who know me, especially the ones from back home (in Deniliquin), know that I am a forward at heart, who likes to pinch-hit through the middle at times," Lloyd said ahead of Sunday's clash with Collingwood.

It's the role he mostly played in 57 games for Richmond - from the time he was drafted as a bargain pick 66 in the 2013 national draft pretty much through to the Tigers' 2017 season. He played eight games that year, but couldn't break into what turned out to be the premiership winning side.

As a result, he tried to find a different opening into the team. He spent more than 90 per cent of his time in attack in 2016-17 but that reduced to 33 per cent in 2018 as he bid to work his way into the midfield.

"I really enjoyed my time in the midfield in the last couple of years," Lloyd said.

"But when I spoke to 'Bevo' (Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge) towards the end of last year his idea was more about playing forward.

"I said to one of the coaches this week, if they want me to pinch-hit in the midfield, I am happy to do that. But I am really enjoying playing in the forward line again.

"I love working with the young forward line. I am not just thinking about my own game now, but I am sort of coming out of myself, too.

"I'm trying to help them as well."

Lloyd produced some stunning moments as a Tiger, but was struggled to break into the team last season. Picture: Getty Images

Had Lloyd still been with the Tigers this season - he was traded for pick 64 - he would almost certainly be playing in the Richmond seniors, given its lengthy injury list.

It was the opposite situation in 2017-18 when the Tigers had an extremely settled side.

He doesn't look at it that way, saying he is now completely invested in the Bulldogs' future direction, but thankful for his experiences with Richmond.

"I was feeling for them a bit, as I think they had about 11 or 12 players out last week," Lloyd said of the Tigers.

"(At Richmond) I was incredibly lucky to work with guys that have been superstars of the competition, with great coaches and in a well established culture.

"I don't have any sour grapes. I consider myself lucky to have been in that culture. Now I can try to bring a couple of things across to help a culture (at the Bulldogs) that is already pretty well established."

In football terms, his decision to seek a fresh start was "a smart move … 100 per cent".

"It has been quite a seamless change and the lucky thing for me is that I didn't have to move interstate," Lloyd said, unlike his former teammate and lawn bowls team member Anthony Miles who is at Gold Coast.

Lloyd got his second chance in Melbourne, unlike good friend Anthony Miles, who ended up on the Gold Coast. Picture: George Salpigtidis

He sees some similarities at the Whitten Oval with what happened at Richmond before the Tigers' 2017 success.

"There are a couple of young guys here who have no ceiling at the moment. You look at 'Naughts' (Aaron Naughton) and guys like Ed Richards and Josh Schache," he said.

"They have great potential, particularly 'Naughts'. We've seen how good he can be. He is only getting better in learning the forward craft."

In a season in which goalkicking accuracy has dropped to an alarming level, Lloyd is a welcome anomaly. From his 69 AFL games, he has booted 89.47.

He has always been a good shot for goal, but that's not to say he hasn't worked hard on his craft.

"I am certainly not out there having 300 shots a week or anything like that," he said.

"I grab the footy about 30 times after training and go through my routine, which I have had since I was playing for 'Deni' back in the day.

"I keep my head over the ball and keep my hips in line with the goals and that's pretty much it."

Lloyd says the likes of Aaron and Josh Dunkley are keys to the future. Picture: AAP

So why is the AFL in the midst of one of its most inaccurate seasons?

Lloyd is convinced it has more to do with pressure than technical issues.

"I am a pretty big believer that most of it is mental. If you are not thinking about your routine and executing it 100 per cent, then I put it down to the mental side of things.

"Sometimes before they are kicking, you can see they are thinking about missing more than kicking for goal."

Lloyd can't wait to take on Collingwood at Marvel Stadium.

"Personally, I wouldn't rule out this year, as it is so tight," he said.

"If we make a grab at it, and I think it is still possible (to play finals), we can take a couple of scalps like Collingwood and beat the teams we should beat."