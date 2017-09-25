No same sex postal vote yet?

Have your say in the same sex marriage postal vote.

Have your say in the same sex marriage postal vote. LUKAS COCH

CONCERNS have been raised on the Coffs Coast that some of the 16 million Marriage Law Postal survey packages sent out across Australia have not landed in mailboxes.

Coffs Harbour resident Tom Caldwell today expressed his concern saying he had not received his same sex postal vote in the mail after neighbours had theirs delivered.

"Are we to be written off among those who do not respond merely because we were not given the chance to make our opinion heard,” Mr Caldwell said.

"Is the Bureau of Statistics in the middle of another monumental stuff up by not getting voting papers to a significant portion of the eligible voting community?

"How can anyone difference between those that choose to not vote and those who wish to do so and would have voted if they were given the opportunity to do so?

Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) deputy Australian statistician and taskforce lead, Jonathan Palmer said any eligible Australians who have not yet received their survey materials or anyone with a lost or damaged form, should contact the ABS and request a replacement form.

"The quickest and easiest way to contact us and request a replacement form is via our website. You will be sent a replacement form, and the original form will be made invalid,” Mr Palmer said.

"Anyone unable to go online, can visit one of our capital city or regional pick-up locations or call the Information Line on 1800 572 113.”

The replacement survey materials will contain a new survey form, a reply paid envelope and instructions on how to complete the form.

Requests for new survey materials close on Friday, October 20 at 6pm.

Results will be published on the ABS website on Wednesday, November 15.

For more information, visit marriagesurvey.abs.gov.au