A major traffic change will be trialled at Alstonville from Thursday, December 6.
No right hand turn at dangerous Alstonville intersection

6th Dec 2018 12:00 AM

DRIVERS are being reminded of a major traffic change that will come into affect at Alstonville today.

As part of a trial to improve safety, drivers will not be able to turn right out of Ballina Rd onto the Bruxner Highway between 3pm and 6pm.

Instead of turning right, motorists wishing to travel west on the Bruxner Highway will need to proceed to the intersection of Lismore Road / Kays Lane, on the western side of Alstonville.

The decision was made by Roads and Maritime Services, who worked closely with Ballina Shire Council and NSW Police.

It comes after other safety works, including the lengthening of the eastbound merging lane from Ballina Road onto the Bruxner Highway and widening the left hand turning lane from Ballina Road.

Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW, Ben Franklin, said the ban on right turns was "designed to reduce the risk of motorists being blinded by the sun when looking to the west, which can affect the ability to judge the distance of oncoming traffic".

He said a high proportion of the serious crashes at this intersection have occurred in the afternoon.

"Motorists are still able to turn west onto the Bruxner Highway from Kays Lane," Mr Franklin said.

"Electronic messaging boards will be in place to remind motorists of these changes and the restriction will be reviewed early next year to determine if it should continue."

