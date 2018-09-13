Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RETRIAL: Colleen Walker, 16, Evelyn Greenup, 4, and Clinton Speedy-Duroux, 16 all disappeared within a period of five months in the early 90's.
RETRIAL: Colleen Walker, 16, Evelyn Greenup, 4, and Clinton Speedy-Duroux, 16 all disappeared within a period of five months in the early 90's. contributed
News

No retrial granted in Bowraville murders

by Margaret Scheikowski
13th Sep 2018 9:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE NSW government has lost its bid to have a man go to trial for murdering three Aboriginal children in Bowraville nearly 30 years ago.

The 52-year-old, who can't be named for legal reasons, was previously acquitted at separate trials of murdering two of the children - Evelyn Greenup, 4, and Clinton Speedy-Duroux, 16 - in late 1990 and early 1991.

 

Protestors demand justice for the families of the three children murdered at Bowraville on the NSW mid-north coast more than 20 years ago.
Protestors demand justice for the families of the three children murdered at Bowraville on the NSW mid-north coast more than 20 years ago. Trevor Veale

The NSW government had argued that there was fresh and compelling evidence - relating to the disappearance of a third child, Colleen Walker, around the same time - to justify the overturning of the acquittals and the ordering of a retrial.

 

FIGHTING FOR JUSTICE: Michelle Jarrett with a photo of her niece Evelyn Greenup, one of the three Aboriginal children murdered in Bowraville 26 years ago.
FIGHTING FOR JUSTICE: Michelle Jarrett with a photo of her niece Evelyn Greenup, one of the three Aboriginal children murdered in Bowraville 26 years ago. Frank Redward

But this morning the NSW Court of Criminal Appeal found that this evidence was available at one of the trials and that he could not be retried in the other case as it was not open to the government to change its original application.

bowraville murders coffs coast court of criminal appeal nsw government
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Record profit posted, as legal action filed against ex CEO

    premium_icon Record profit posted, as legal action filed against ex CEO

    News Credit union files counter claim against former CEO Lyndon Kingston alleging financial misappropriation.

    • 13th Sep 2018 9:30 AM
    It's time to ask R U OK?

    It's time to ask R U OK?

    News Community support shining through for RUOK day.

    Together anything is possible

    premium_icon Together anything is possible

    News This couple prove love and resilience can change everything

    Pair in court after leading police on high-speed chase

    premium_icon Pair in court after leading police on high-speed chase

    News Woman found driving under influence of illicit drugs.

    Local Partners