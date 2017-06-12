No reprieve from the big wet

MORE TO COME: Around 200mm of rain is forecast to fall across the Mid North Coast and northern Rivers over the next two days.

THERE will be no reprieve from the wet weather to see out the long weekend, with up to 200mm predicted to fall in some regions on Monday and Tuesday.

As of 8.30am on Monday, almost 200mm of rain had fallen in Coffs Harbour since the rain event began on Friday morning; however with such heavy, yet patchy falls, some areas have received a bigger drenching than others.

In the 24 hours to 8.30am Monday, 100mm of rain had fallen at Middle Boambee, 91mm at the airport, 84 at Sawtell, yet only 46 fell at Boambee Reserve, 41 at Bray St in Coffs and 56 in Gundagai St.

The Bureau of Meteorology said the low pressure system causing the downpour will continue to cause rain and showers across the region today; some of them heavy.

The Bureau warns the heavy rain may cause flash flooding in some areas of the Mid North Coast and Northern Rivers where up to 200 mm is expected to fall over the next two days.

The Coffs Coast and Orara River remains on a minor flood watch, while the Bellinger, Kalang and Nambucca are on minor to moderate flood watch, however the Kombu Wholefoods Floodcam showed Bellinger River levels were well below Lavenders Bridge at 8.30am.

