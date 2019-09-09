No relief for firefighters as winds pick up

Strong winds are once again fanning the Bees Nest fire which has currently burnt out more than 61,61,300 hectares.

STRONG winds are once again fanning a major bushfire to the west of Coffs Harbour and community meetings are being held to keep concerned residents up to date.

Known as the Bees Nest fire it is burning north of Ebor - roughly halfway between Coffs Harbour and Armidale.

Coffs residents experienced heavy smoke and some striking sunsets over the weekend.

Strong west to south westerly winds are currently fanning the fire pushing it in a north easterly direction.

As of Monday morning, it had burnt out more than 61,61,300 hectares and is currently listed as out of control and burning on multiple fronts.

Firefighters have indicated it could take up to a month to contain the blaze.

A Watch and Act alert has been issued this morning and there are a number of community meetings scheduled today:

* 10am, 9A Armidale Road, Ebor

* 1pm, at Tyringham Rural Fire Station - 8436 Armidale Road, Tyringham

* 3pm, at Dorrigo Showground - 4180 Waterfall Way, Dorrigo

Coffs-Clarence Police, with representatives from the the State Crime Arson Unit, will hold an information session at 6pm Dorrigo High School.

Firefighters worked overnight with landholders to protect isolated properties in the area.

Fire and fallen trees may continue to impact a number of local roads. Residents are warned to follow the directions of firefighters on the ground.

The RFS has advised that if you live in the area but are away from your home, it may not be safe to return to your property.

An evacuation centre is open at Dorrigo Showground at 4180 Waterfall Way, Dorrigo.

Authorities warn:

* If your life is at risk, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

* Continue to stay up to date with the bush fire situation by checking www.rfs.nsw.gov.au, listening to your local radio station or by calling the NSW RFS Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 679 737.

* For information on road closures, check livetraffic.rta.nsw.gov.au. Roads may be closed without warning.