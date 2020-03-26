No public access to Council meeting in response to COVID-19

Coffs Harbour City Council chambers up for sale to help fund the Cultural and civic Space.

THERE will be no public gallery at tonight's Coffs Harbour City Council meeting as a precaution to help reduce the risk of COVID-19 infection.

The decision follows the announcement that public access to Council's offices has been temporarily suspended due to the pandemic.

People can still listen to the meeting by connecting to Council on Mixlr or via the free Mixlr app for android or iPhone/iPad devices. Install the Mixlr app then search for Coffs Harbour City Council.

Audio recordings are also available on SoundCloud the Monday after the draft minutes are published on Council's website.

The NSW parliament has passed legislation that will in the future allow for Councils to hold official meetings electronically instead of physically.

This could mean Councillors participating by some audiovisual means in the future but tonight's meeting will go ahead with Councillors and senior staff attending in person, but in accordance with social distancing guidelines.

RAPIDLY CHANGING: As of yesterday afternoon the plan was to allow a public gallery but under social distancing guidelines.

On the agenda tonight is the allocation of the remainder of the federal bushfire relief fund for the Nana Glen community.

A recent community meeting identified the replacement of McPhersons Bridge as a priority.

Also up for debate will be a proposal to improve access to Moonee Beach estate.

Cr Paul Amos has given notice of his intention to move the following motion: "That council allocates $75,000 to investigate options for additional access to the proposed new estate at Moonee Beach north. The funding to be allocated from the '20-21 road infrastructure budget."

Other matters up for discussion include the draft Coffs Harbour Local Growth Management Strategy - Chapter 5 Rural Lands.

Meanwhile the 'for sale' sign has gone up outside the Council's Castle Street chambers. It is one of four council buildings to be sold to help fund the new Cultural and Civic Space. Other buildings up for sale are Rigby House, Coffs Harbour Regional Museum and buildings in Rose Ave.

Latest changes to other Council facilities:

•Woolgoolga Lakeside and Woolgoolga Beach Holiday Parks: Following the Australian Government's advice to people not to undertake non-essential travel due to COVID-19, there has been a significant rise in cancellations of holiday park bookings. As a result, a decision has been made to close our two smallest holiday parks - Woolgoolga Lakeside Holiday Park and Woolgoolga Beach Holiday Park. Permanent residents in both parks are unaffected. Customers will be directed to our other two parks.

•All community halls and other venues for hire are being closed except for Mountain Preschool at Lowanna Hall and Lower Bucca Community Preschool at Lowanna as these are currently considered to be essential public services.

•For hygiene reasons, cash is currently not accepted as a payment method at England's Road Waste Management Facility. Alternative forms of payment which are available include vouchers for bulky goods and greenwaste, as well as credit card or Eftpos.