A Northern Rivers man accused of hitting two cyclists on the Bruxner Highway has faced court.
Crime

Ute driver accused of running down cyclists faces court

Liana Turner
by
7th Jun 2018 12:00 AM | Updated: 5:51 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ALLEGED drunk driver accused of hitting two cyclists with his ute has yet to enter a plea.

Richard David Dunwell, 34, was charged with two counts of aggravated dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, two counts of dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, negligent driving, drink-driving, altering the concentration of alcohol before a test and possessing a prohibited drug after the alleged May 19 incident on the Bruxner Highway at Drake.

Police have alleged he had a blood alcohol reading of 0.243 at the time of the incident.

The Casino man, who remains in custody, will return to court in August after his matter went briefly before Lismore Local Court on Tuesday.

The police brief of evidence is due to be filed by July 31 and Mr Dunwell is expected to appear before the court via video link on August 21.

