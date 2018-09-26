No place for racism in our town

Letters to the Editor.

WELL done to the staff and customers at a Woolgoolga (business), who unfortunately witnessed disgraceful racism towards a young female staff member.

The way in which staff and the store owner dealt with the situation is an example to all in how to conduct oneself with grace and humility.

The support from staff and the customers for the young female staff member showed a united front against something that unfortunately still exists in society.

What this disgusting example of a human said as he was asked in no uncertain terms to never come back was not fit for anyone's ears.

As one of the customers said, "We don't tolerate that type of behaviour here, especially in Woolgoolga."

Hear, hear.

Martin Symmons

Unlike average motorists police officers are entitled under law to use mobile phones while driving. Sherele Moody

Police use of mobile phones not illegal

MAYBE contributors to online comments should do a bit of research before making ridiculous, inaccurate accusations.

To set you straight, Road Rules 2014 - Reg 300 states the driver of a vehicle must not use a mobile phone while the vehicle is moving or is stationary but not parked, unless the vehicle is an emergency vehicle or a police vehicle.

It may surprise you to learn that police are permitted to do things that we, the general public, are not.

For example, carry a weapon, and exceed the speed limit when performing their duties.

Peter Little

A way of bringing unity to Australia Day. Contributed

Flying the flag for Australia Day unity

CONGRATULATIONS to the Council of Churches for organising an evening with Fr Frank Brennan with excellent interviewer Councillor Jan Strom.

In an answer to my question about the debate concerning Australia Day he said his school in Sydney in 1988 flew the Aboriginal flag on January 25 and the Australian flag on January 26. What a sensible solution.

Don't change the date but have a two-day celebration, January 25 being Indigenous Day and January 26 Australia Day.

Patricia Degens

Prime Minister Scott Morrison. David Gray

Funding favouritism for private schools

SCOTT Morrison's announcement of a special funding deal for Catholic and Independent schools is bad news for the 70 per cent of Coffs Coast students who attend our public schools.

Mr Morrison's abandonment of the needs-based Gonski funding model is opposed by a broad spectrum of educational experts - even his State Coalition colleagues described the new plan as "unfair" and "pathetic".

Last week's decision leaves the equity principles of the Gonski model in tatters - it will make schools serving our most advantaged families better off, and will do little to support students most likely to benefit from additional resources.

It was instructive that the report on school funding in Saturday's Advocate was followed by a nine-page advertising feature on a local private school. Our students deserve a fairer system.

Michael Trist

NSW Primary Principals Association

Researchers undertake water quality testing on the Coffs Coast. Trevor Veale

Industry should be alarmed by run-off

DEAR Editor, I refer to a recent article titled Farms are "regulated heavily".

I believe there were some inaccuracies quoted in the article.

In relation to the Hearnes Lake water quality study, Mr Gurmesh Singh stated "the report indicates that the levels of nutrients in the creek are comparable to other similar catchments on the east coast of Australia".

In fact, the Hearne's Lake study reported "NOx (nitrogen oxides) loads were amongst the highest reported for catchments on the East Coast of Australia, and similar to loads in rivers throughout China, Europe and India with strong agricultural or urban influences" and the Bucca study reported "our calculated N exports are significantly higher than those reported elsewhere, though similar to expected increases related to horticultural land use".

The fact that we now know that blueberry farms are discharging extremely high nutrient loads into waterways should be ringing alarm bells within the industry as it is in the wider community.

There is a huge gap between regulation and practice.

It is clearly an offence under the Protection of the Environment Operations Act 1997 to discharge pollution into a waterway without a licence. So yes, a regulation exists and clearly it is being breached, but nutrients suspended in water are invisible to the naked eye, so for council and/or the EPA to prove a breach in a given point in time, and then prosecute, is almost impossible.

I commend the council for being the only body to fund independent research to quantify this problem. The reports are in the public domain and I encourage all interested persons to read for themselves.

The full reports can be found on the council's website.

Dr Sally Townley, Greens candidate for Cowper