Menu
Login
Mid North Coast Police seized $250,000 worth of cannabis from a Macksville home.
Mid North Coast Police seized $250,000 worth of cannabis from a Macksville home. Contributed
News

No place for cannabis in Champions Lane

27th Apr 2018 1:00 AM

POLICE are investigating the seizure of 71 cannabis plants at a Macksville home.

Mid North Coast police attended a home on Champions Lane to make inquiries on Thursday at 11am.

An initial inspection of the home located a large number of cannabis plants, police said.

Officers spoke to an 18-year-old man outside the home.

Police said they located and seized 71 cannabis plants and 30kg of loose cannabis leaf with an estimated potential street value of $250,000.

Investigations are continuing and charges are expected to be laid.

Police would like to speak with anyone who may have information regarding the premises

cannabis crop drug bust macksville mid north coast police police
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    Budget focus on projects and infrastructure

    Budget focus on projects and infrastructure

    News What do you think about the council's big budget items for 2018?

    Raleigh overpass works about to commence

    Raleigh overpass works about to commence

    News Construction starting next week on Raleigh overpass road works

    Did Albanese just fire first shot in Cowper campaign?

    Did Albanese just fire first shot in Cowper campaign?

    Politics Anthony Albanese may have just fired starter's gun for Cowper battle

    Witnesses wanted for collision at Woolworths

    Witnesses wanted for collision at Woolworths

    News Witnesses wanted for Woolworths carpark collision.

    Local Partners