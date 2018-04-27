No place for cannabis in Champions Lane
POLICE are investigating the seizure of 71 cannabis plants at a Macksville home.
Mid North Coast police attended a home on Champions Lane to make inquiries on Thursday at 11am.
An initial inspection of the home located a large number of cannabis plants, police said.
Officers spoke to an 18-year-old man outside the home.
Police said they located and seized 71 cannabis plants and 30kg of loose cannabis leaf with an estimated potential street value of $250,000.
Investigations are continuing and charges are expected to be laid.
Police would like to speak with anyone who may have information regarding the premises