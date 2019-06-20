Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
This sign has caused outrage. Image: Supplied.
This sign has caused outrage. Image: Supplied.
Offbeat

No parking sign sparks controversy

20th Jun 2019 7:19 AM

A NO parking sign placed outside a fishing supplies shop in Queensland has drawn outrage from locals.

The sign was tied to a pole outside of the Hornibrook Bait and Tackle store in Clontarf, north of Brisbane, over the weekend.

It read: "Unless you're supporting this local business, please don't park here!"

The sign was placed there during the area's annual KiteFest to stop parking being taken up by people who weren't customers.

"Hornibrook Bait and Tackle would like to extend our sincerest thanks to anyone on the page who happened to be a Kitefest attendee and saw this sign out the front of the shop and parked elsewhere.
Your consideration is greatly appreciated," the store's owner, Tony Lincoln, wrote on a community Facebook page.

"To those who eventually took up all our customer carparks & parked us in all day, if you were one of the ones without small children with you, please know that I could not have been more sincere & that I meant every word I said during our conversations."
However, some residents weren't impressed by the sign, accusing Mr Lincoln of having no right to stop people parking on the street.

"Just wondering how legal your signs were, as you clearly don't own the street," one person wrote.

Another said: "Okay but you don't own the park so your sign is pointless."

Mr Lincoln replied saying he didn't put up the sign, the council did, but some people still weren't impressed.

There were a few locals that came to Mr Lincoln's defense, saying the signs were there to try and protect small businesses.

More Stories

editors picks local shopping no parking outrage parking road

Top Stories

    Promises, promises - how are they coming along?

    premium_icon Promises, promises - how are they coming along?

    News The Advocate is following up on a number of pre-election promises including the $10m for the Airport Enterprise Park.

    • 20th Jun 2019 6:00 AM
    Local subbies win jobs on $10.6m rehab centre build

    premium_icon Local subbies win jobs on $10.6m rehab centre build

    News Drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre benefits local industries

    Swimming through the cooler months

    premium_icon Swimming through the cooler months

    News Don't let winter stop you from learning to swim.

    Human bones found off Mid North Coast beaches

    premium_icon Human bones found off Mid North Coast beaches

    News Investigation under way after spear fishermen's grisly discovery.