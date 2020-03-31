‘No one’s been fed’: Chef’s hotel fury

Australian celebrity chef and TV host Lyndey Milan has panned Sydney's Hilton hotel, complaining about the service and "carb loading" food offering during her quarantine stay.

Milan, who recently jetted back to Australia from London, was put into quarantine at the five-star hotel along with thousands of others returning to Australia amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Milan, who was placed in to 14-day isolation at the Hilton Hotel, vented her frustration about the food service on Monday evening, telling her Instagram following she had to wait until 9.30pm to receive dinner.

"No one is being fed and they don't answer the phone and it's 8.30pm," Milan says on a video recording while filming the hotel hallway.

The celebrity chef and TV host panned the service at the Hilton hotel.

Milan said while she didn't expect "fine dining", she hoped for something more than "stodgy rice and hard fried tofu".

"I don't expect fine dining but it is all carb loading and we don't get to do any exercise," she replied to a comment on social media, questioning the food she'd received.

"I am feeling sluggish and awful."

Some of her fans, however, said she was in a fortunate position given the alternative many others around the world faced.

One woman, named Elise, shared an image of a meal she received at the Hilton hotel while in quarantine. Picture: Supplied

"We are all making sacrifices and people are losing jobs daily. I have zero sympathy."

"You have shelter and a bed, and you had lunch today, we are the Lucky Country," another added.

"Very ungrateful … better than spreading COVID19 and potentially harming/killing innocent people."

On Tuesday, Milan said the food service had improved and gave her 4600 followers a virtual taste of what was on offer for breakfast.

Milan said Tuesday’s breakfast service was better than what she'd experienced since arrival.

"Good News! After the lows and inedible food yesterday they have changed the food service provider," she captioned alongside a photo of her breakfast food hamper.

Milan joined thousands of returning Australians in hotel isolation for 14 days as part of new COVID-19 quarantine measures.

Many guests including those staying at the Hilton, Swissotel and even Sydney's ritzy Intercontinental hotel have complained they have no fresh air or sunlight and cannot receive Deliveroo or UberEats orders.

Milan flew in to Sydney from London and has been in isolation at Sydney’s Hilton hotel.

In a Facebook group of the quarantined Swissotel guests, many Australians have complained about their plight at the venue including a lack of opportunity for fresh air or sunlight.

Others described cases in which their individual requirements - such as age, parental status or disability - were not taken into account.

Earlier this week, Australian model Lara Bingle was criticised for a "tone deaf" tweet about her mother's quarantine accommodation at The Urban Newtown in Sydney's inner west.

Milan (right) spent time in London before flying back to Sydney.

Worthington, 32, posted four photos to Twitter showing the quarantine hotel her mother Sharon Bingle had been placed in as part of isolation measures for anyone returning to Australia.

"I don't think this looks like a 5 star accommodation to me," she wrote on Twitter alongside four images of the Sydney hotel.

"The next 14 days here for my 63-year-old mum who is showing heavy symptoms. This is unacceptable."

Originally published as 'No one's been fed': Chef's hotel fury