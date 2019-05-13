$24 burger ’annoying’ everyone

No one can believe this burger is vegan. Picture: Milky Lane

No one can believe this burger is vegan. Picture: Milky Lane

A photo of juicy, delicious burger is currently going viral - but can you see why?

This drool-worthy meal has been shocking Aussies as people can't believe it's not meat.

That's right, the tasty creation from Australian burger-chain Milky Lane is completely vegan and since the restaurant shared it on their Facebook page, fans are officially losing their minds.

"Doesn't look very vegan," one person wrote.

"How is that a vegan burger... madness," another said.

"No way is this vegan," a curious commenter added.

Another wrote: "Can't believe this is vegan?? Looks amazing."

No one can believe this burger is vegan. Picture: Milky Lane

Despite its juicy appearance, the burger is completely meat and animal product free.

Among the many tasty looking things stacked inside is a vegan patty, vegan "mac n cheese" and even vegan "bacon".

To add to its tastiness the chef has also created "pulled BBQ Jackfruit" and chucked in a few onion rings, not to mention a tasty dairy-free aioli.

The $24 creation - a vegan take on their popular Big Poppa burger - looks so good, even meat-eaters are keen to try it out.

"I'm no vegan but this looks amazing," one said.

"This is the best looking vegan burger I've ever seen," another remarked.

Since the limited edition offering - available until the June 1 - was shared on Milky Lane's Facebook page, the post has had over 5000 comments.

Some even reviewed the burger, with one vego stating it was "so similar to meat I was actually concerned!!"

"Tried it today and it is awesome, can't tell the difference," another added.

The original Big Poppa from Milky Lane contains meat and cheese.

Someone else said: "Tried it last night and loved it. Please make this permanent, it's heaps better than your other vego burger."

"The amount of times we get asked for Vegan options is INSANE so we went over the top in Milky Lane style (we didn't think a standard pattie (sic) lettuce tomato job would be enough haha)" the restaurant explained in a post.

"We always said we wanted Milky Lane to be for EVERYONE, so that's what we're trying to do (and have wanted to do for a long time)."

They also added they were excited to "move with the times" and produce "food porn for everyone".

But not everyone appeared to be a fan of the trendy creation, with some calling it a "nightmare".

"This burger is just annoying," one said.

As well as looking like meat, many declared it tastes just like it too. Picture: Facebook

"I love Milky Lane but this sounds like my worst nightmare," another scoffed.

Others simply asked if they could have their with a "real" pattie.

While veganism is not a new concept, it has garnered lots of attention lately, with huge brands like Macca's and Hungry Jacks recently trialling vegan items on their menu.

But there are important health factors involved in going vegan, according to nutritionist Susie Burrell.

Continue the conversation @RebekahScanlan | rebekah.scanlan@news.com.au