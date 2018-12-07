Menu
Police found ice after they pulled over a driver, whose car had no numberplates.
Trevor Veale
Crime

No numberplates leads to ice arrest

6th Dec 2018 5:00 PM
POLICE from the Richmond Target Action Group will allegeon Tuesday afternoon they saw a car driving in South Lismore that was not displaying numberplates. The driver, a 37-year-old Loftville man, tried to leave the vehicle several times after being stopped by police.

Snior Constable David Henderson said police then had cause to search the 37-year-old and his vehicle. They located two bags of of methylamphetamine weighing .074 grams and a small amount of cannabis.

He was taken to Lismore Police Station where he was charged with three counts of possessing a prohibited drug. He will appear in Lismore Local Court in January #LismoreCrime

drugs ice
Lismore Northern Star

