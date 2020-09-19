Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Queensland has recorded no new coronavirus cases overnight, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has confirmed.
Queensland has recorded no new coronavirus cases overnight, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has confirmed.
Health

No new COVID-19 cases in Queensland

by Rebecca Le May
19th Sep 2020 11:53 AM

No new cases of COVID-19 have emerged in Queensland overnight, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk confirmed in a tweet on Saturday.

The total number of cases stands at 1150 and there are 22 active cases in the state.

So far, only six people have died from the virus in Queensland, the last being an 83-year-old male cruise ship passenger on April 18.

On Friday, the Queensland government announced it will accept travellers from Canberra from September 25 while the state will increase its weekly intake of returning Australians by 500 under a deal struck at a National Cabinet meeting.

Ms Palaszczuk floated the possibility of returning Australians serving their mandatory quarantine in regional centres.

"The Prime Minister has agreed to extra Australian Defence Force personnel to help and I thank him for that - this is the way we should be working in co-operation," she said.

"We're looking at some hotels in Cairns, we know the Cairns economy has been doing it quite tough and of course we'll look at our Brisbane-based hotels as well," she said.

Authorities have also discussed using Gladstone as a quarantine hub.

Originally published as No new COVID-19 cases in Qld

coronavirus

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ONE WAY TICKET: Tigers playing for spot in AFLNC decider

        Premium Content ONE WAY TICKET: Tigers playing for spot in AFLNC decider

        AFL Grafton travel to Sawtell Toormina for a chance at a spot in the big dance

        Check out these North Coast builds up for awards

        Premium Content Check out these North Coast builds up for awards

        News Aged care creativity and affordable hilltop build showcases regional class

        WHAT’S ON: 15 things to do on the Coffs Coast this week

        Premium Content WHAT’S ON: 15 things to do on the Coffs Coast this week

        News Your weekly go-to guide for Coffs Coast events.

        BEHIND THE DESK: Should more leagues play in conferences?

        Premium Content BEHIND THE DESK: Should more leagues play in conferences?

        Rugby League COVID-19 restrictions have forced a geographical split, but is it for better, or...