New South Wales and Victoria record no new cases of locally acquired cases today after a hotel contracted COVID-19 in Sydney earlier this week.
Health

No new cases recorded in NSW

by Gerard Cockburn
5th Dec 2020 11:30 AM

No new cases of locally acquired coronavirus have been recorded in New South Wales in the 24 hours to 8pm Friday night.

NSW state health authorities confirmed zero new cases had been recorded within the state from local transmission.

Two new coronavirus cases were recorded from returned overseas travellers, who are within the state's hotel quarantine system.

NSW Health has also linked the recent infection of a Sydney hotel worker to a US strain of the virus.

The total number of cases recorded in NSW since the start of the pandemic is 4416 and 11,593 tests were reported in the past 24 hours.

Victoria has also recorded no new cases and no lives lost from COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Originally published as No new cases recorded in NSW

