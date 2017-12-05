Menu
Login
Property

No need to tighten the belt before Christmas

Interest rates remain on hold for the 16th consecutive month.
Interest rates remain on hold for the 16th consecutive month. Tom Huntley GLA300413HOUS
Melissa Martin
by

The Reserve Bank of Australia has today ended the year just as it began - with no changes to the official cash rate.

Today's decision to leave the official cash rate on hold at 1.5% marks the 16th consecutive month that the cash rate has been left at this historically low setting.

The last time we saw this prolonged period of interest rate stability was back in 2013/14 when the cash rate was left on hold for 17 consecutive months.

Real Estate Institute of NSW President Leanne Pilkington said it is unlikely that we will see interest rate movement from the RBA in 2018.

"The OECD has recently signalled that the winds of change in the Australian economy may be preparing to blow, and that a rate rise may come sooner than previously thought. Even so, this would be 12 months away,” Ms Pilkington said.

"With the heat gone from the housing market, and with wages, unemployment and inflation steady, there's little impetus for the RBA to tinker with interest rates in the near term.”

Ms Pilkington said property prices are likely to remain stable due to robust demand

Mortgage Choice chief executive officer John Flavell said he was not surprised to see the Reserve Bank ring out the end of the calendar year with another month of rate stability.

"The latest data would suggest the Australian economy is performing relatively well at the moment and doesn't need to be helped or hindered by a change to the cash rate,” he said.

"Regardless of what the Reserve Bank does or doesn't do to the cash rate in 2018, interest rates are currently sitting at record lows and will remain lower for longer. As such, for anyone who is looking to buy a property in the New Year, now is a good time to start that process.”

Topics:  interest rates real estate

Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

A fresh new way to find a pet sitter

A fresh new way to find a pet sitter

There's a new site available to make finding a pet sitter easier whether you've a dog, bird, reptile, fish, horses or cats.

End of the line for local gift shop and gallery

CLOSING: Charlotte French and her artist husband Wayne who have operated the Greenroom Gallery for the past eight years at The Promenade are closing as they explore new business opportunities in 2018.

Local business thanks customers with closing down Christmas sale

Macksville bypass is one step closer to being finished

BRIDGING IT: You can walk across the Macksville bypass bridge on December 16.

Walk the bridge before Macksville bypass completion

Coffs property industry represented at a state level

Local agent re-elected to industry board

Local Partners

ATTENTION First Home Buyers and Retirees

83A West High Street, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 2 1 $349,000

Low maintenance private yard, 2 minute walk to Coffs City Centre, Schools and Restaurants, neat as a pin. This unique 2 bedroom home is on the market for the first...

Room to Move

23 Grant Close, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 2 1 1 $380,000

With three separate living spaces, a great floor plan and a large block, this charming 2 bedroom home would perfectly suit a young family or downsizing retirees...

Position, Pool and Price!

18 Hillview Crescent, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 4 2 4 $539,000

Discover your hidden oasis so close to everything! Only this location can offer privacy and seclusion all within an easy walk to schools, sporting fields and Coffs...

Enjoy a relaxing beachside life...

4 Herman Reick Avenue, Korora 2450

House 3 2 2 $675,000 ...

If you're looking for a low maintenance property that exudes the relaxed beachside lifestyle, you've found it. This beautifully presented three bedroom home is...

Backing reserve...

31 Butterfly Close, Boambee East 2452

House 4 1 1 $430,000 ...

Perfect for the first home buyer, retiree or even the investor. This well-presented home is ideally positioned at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac and backing onto...

High On Style Torrens Title Home!

11A James Small Drive, Korora 2450

House 3 2 1 $449,000 ...

Crafted for effortless living, this "feel good" property enjoys a convenient address with a lovely creek outlook. Infused with contemporary, tropical styling cues...

Ready And Waiting For New Owners...

13 Adelines Way, Coffs Harbour 2450

House 3 2 2 $540,000

Ready to move in to, with new floor coverings, paint and bathroom vanities, this home will appeal to all buyers. The formal entry leads into a separate living and...

Affordable Land, Close to Town Centre and Beaches

Lot 215 Rovere Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

Residential Land This is a sought after Estate close to Coffs Harbour Town Centre ... $220,000

This is a sought after Estate close to Coffs Harbour Town Centre and available now off plan, with estimated land registration June 2018. Secure now on a 10%...

Affordable Land, Close to Town Centre and Beaches

Lot 214 Rovere Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

Residential Land This is a sought after Estate close to Coffs Harbour Town Centre ... $220,000

This is a sought after Estate close to Coffs Harbour Town Centre and available now off plan, with estimated land registration June 2018. Secure now on a 10%...

Affordable Land, Close to Town Centre and Beaches

Lot 202 Rovere Drive, Coffs Harbour 2450

Residential Land This is a sought after Estate close to Coffs Harbour Town Centre ... $189,000

This is a sought after Estate close to Coffs Harbour Town Centre and available now off plan, with estimated land registration June 2018. Secure now on a 10%...

Queensland unit makes $1 million profit in two years

This unit at 9/170 Bowen Tce, New Farm, has sold for $3.75m. Picture: realestate.com.au.

The seller of this apartment made $1m in just two years.

Want a home with a pool for summer?

Brand new and nothing to do at this Bonville home on the market with The Edge Coffs Harbour

This Bonville home is the ultimate summer retreat

Millennials: the unemployed generation

Young Australians are more likely to face long-term unemployment than the rest of us Is this the most millennial job in the world?

Turns out it's not Millennials' fault that they can't get a job

Region now allowing property to be purchased using bitcoin

With retail investors piling in, many experts are predicting this will end badly. Picture: Dan Kitwood

This vacant property might be the first for sale in bitcoins