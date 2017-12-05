No need to tighten the belt before Christmas

The Reserve Bank of Australia has today ended the year just as it began - with no changes to the official cash rate.

Today's decision to leave the official cash rate on hold at 1.5% marks the 16th consecutive month that the cash rate has been left at this historically low setting.

The last time we saw this prolonged period of interest rate stability was back in 2013/14 when the cash rate was left on hold for 17 consecutive months.

Real Estate Institute of NSW President Leanne Pilkington said it is unlikely that we will see interest rate movement from the RBA in 2018.

"The OECD has recently signalled that the winds of change in the Australian economy may be preparing to blow, and that a rate rise may come sooner than previously thought. Even so, this would be 12 months away,” Ms Pilkington said.

"With the heat gone from the housing market, and with wages, unemployment and inflation steady, there's little impetus for the RBA to tinker with interest rates in the near term.”

Ms Pilkington said property prices are likely to remain stable due to robust demand

Mortgage Choice chief executive officer John Flavell said he was not surprised to see the Reserve Bank ring out the end of the calendar year with another month of rate stability.

"The latest data would suggest the Australian economy is performing relatively well at the moment and doesn't need to be helped or hindered by a change to the cash rate,” he said.

"Regardless of what the Reserve Bank does or doesn't do to the cash rate in 2018, interest rates are currently sitting at record lows and will remain lower for longer. As such, for anyone who is looking to buy a property in the New Year, now is a good time to start that process.”