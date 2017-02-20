No more turning a blind eye to dads' depression

"Suicide is the leading cause of death for Australian men and the male suicide rate is three times that of females,” said lead researcher Dr Jacqui Macdonald.

ACCORDING to figures released by the Bureau of Statistics last year, the national suicide rate was at its highest level in 13 years. Men are found to be three times more likely than women to commit suicide, but nearly 80% of Lifeline's chat service users are women.

In particular, males in rural areas die by suicide at much higher rates than the rest of the population, according to BeyondBlue.

The enduring stigma surrounding males and depression, particularly in rural and regional areas, means we risk losing our sons and fathers to something that is otherwise preventable. That is why Deakin University's announcement that they are launching a world-first study into the issue is more than welcome.

The university is looking for young men in regional and rural NSW to take part in the study, in hope to find ways of improving the mental health of those in the crucial life stage of fatherhood.

"At 33, many men will become fathers for the first time. But this is also a time when men are particularly vulnerable to stress and depression. At this age, suicide is the leading cause of death for Australian men and the male suicide rate is three times that of females,” said lead researcher Dr Jacqui Macdonald.

The study will look at how men cope not only in family life and fatherhood, but also through the workplace, and relationship and social network changes.

Dr Macdonald, from Deakin's School of Psychology, said the study needed more men from rural and regional areas.

"We know that rural Australians experience more psychological distress and suicide than urban Australians and have less access to services and greater social stigma attached to help-seeking,” he said.

"Some small studies suggest that this might be because rural men are bound more by traditional expectations of masculinity which includes being stoic and not expressing emotions. Low levels of emotional expression make it more difficult to elicit the type of support needed during times of stress.”

In a world where we're slowly, but arguably, transcending boundaries and dissolving binaries, which includes giving those with mental illness a voice and chance to reach out, this study is a world-first step in extending this chance to depressed men.

If you are interested in taking part, click here.