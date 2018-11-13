No more flying under the radar for Gough

Madeleine Gough of Australia competes during the women's 400m freestyle heats on day three of the 2018 Pan Pacific Swimming Championships at the Tokyo Tatsumi International Swimming Center in Tokyo, Japan, Saturday, August 11, 2018.

Madeleine Gough of Australia competes during the women's 400m freestyle heats on day three of the 2018 Pan Pacific Swimming Championships at the Tokyo Tatsumi International Swimming Center in Tokyo, Japan, Saturday, August 11, 2018. MATT ROBERTS

THE Coffs Coast's Maddy Gough has retained her place in the Australian swimming team and will be chasing a medal at the World Short Course Championships in China.

The 19-year-old, who is training on the Gold Coast, will contest the 400-metre freestyle.

She's been the rookie who's content to fly under the radar after her first major international championship, the Pan Pacs in Tokyo earlier this year, but Gough is being lauded by the country's head coaches, including Dolphin's coach Jacco Verhaeren as a star on the rise.

Proud mum Cindy said Maddy is excited to represent Australia for the second time having got accustomed to representing the Dolphins in Japan.

There she finished with a fourth in the 400m freestyle, a sixth in the 1500 freestyle and a seventh in the 800-metre freestyle with a five second personal best in the final.

"She is obviously thrilled to have made another Australian team,” Cindy said.

"There is no 1500m at the world shortcourse championships, so she will just swim the 400m free.

"It was almost surreal watching Maddy being introduced to the crowd and then race against Olympic champions and world record holders, but she handled all the pressure so well,” she said of her first appearance for Australia in Tokyo earlier this year.

"She's got a lot of really positive feedback from people she knows in Coffs.”

After her debut for Australia, Verhaeren said he is convinced Gough has the talent to make some serious waves at the 2019 Pan Pacs in Korea and the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

To earn her place in the Australian Dolphins team she contested the Australian Shortcourse Championships in Melbourne earlier this month.

Gough won the women's 1500m freestyle and was third in the 400m freestyle and the 800m freestyle.

The world championships to be held in Hangzhou, China run from December 11-16.