No love lost at Beaches

Mitch Mackenzie takes the ball into attack on Friday night.

THERE were fireworks at the Hockey Coffs Coast complex when Beaches Green and Beaches Blue met in their men's Division 1 match.

The game was physical from the start and neither team gave the other an inch.

Adam Ellison was forever elusive for Beaches Blue up front making darting runs, cutting through Green's defence. On the other side Chris Shipman and Justin Alford were controlling in the middle for Beaches Green. Their ball control and speed was impressive, forcing Blue to turn and chase hard on several occasions.

Their hard work and game awareness set up an early lead for Green which they took into the half time break.

The Blue side started the second half refocussed and determined to get on top of the game, raising its intensity.

Poor discipline saw Green lose two players to suspension during the latter stages which gave Blue a numerical advantage.

Blue's Sam Ash and Grant Howard threw themselves into the game, advancing their team up the pitch.

Time after time they pressured Green's defence but in-form fullback Charlie Towells was there to stop them for Green, defusing all raids.

"I thought our defensive and midfield lines stood up in the second half" Beaches stalwart and Blue's utility Jonathon Williams said.

"We certainly created enough opportunities to change the scoreline."

Beaches president David Baird was pleased with the intensity and efforts of both teams.

"Blue is absolutely determined to beat Green this year and that is their focus," Baird said.

Despite the passion and grit shown by Blue, the second placed Beaches Green took out the encounter 3-0.

In Friday night's other game, table topping Urunga was too strong for the ever improving Barbarians.

With a growing list of injured first team players, Barbarians were unable to match the pace of Urunga for the full 60 minutes.

After a competitive first 20 minutes Urunga ran out eventual winners 8-1.