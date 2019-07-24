No love lost as clubs prepare to go to war

RUGBY LEAGUE: Three weeks ago the Sawtell Panthers and Macksville Sea Eagles produced one of the most thrilling finishes of the decade in Group 2 Rugby League.

On that evening it was the Panthers who snatched victory from the fire when the two points looked destined to be headed back to Macksville.

The round 12 clash added another riveting chapter to an already simmering rivalry.

Flash forward to Saturday afternoon and the stakes have been raised, with the winner progressing in the competition and the loser destined for an early silly Sunday.

“There’s no loved lost between the two clubs with the things that have happened over the years,” Panthers coach Garry Stevenson said of the looming elimination final.

“I think both teams will be up for the contest and it will go down to the wire again.”

The Panthers have spluttered their way into the finals after showing glimpses of brilliance throughout the regular season, something which has frustrated Stevenson.

“We need to perform to the level we are capable of. Our problem all year has been ball control and game management.

“We’ve shown we can beat anyone if we can hang onto the ball and stay disciplined.”

While the pressure is on Sawtell to replicate their top game at crunch time, Sea Eagles coach Gary Jarrett said his side are acclimatised to the pressure.

“We were in the same situation last year … The last few weeks we’ve had pressure on us just to get into the finals.

“You could say this game could be redemption for us after what happened a few weeks ago, but to be honest we don’t worry about anyone else. We’re just focused on us not who the opposition is.

“Our moto is you can’t purchase passion, it’s all about the love of the jersey and I think you’ll see that on Saturday.”

Kick off at Rex Hardaker Oval is at 2.30pm.

The day begins with a ladies league tag elimination final between Grafton Ghosts and Coffs Harbour Comets before a reserve grade clash between Macksville and South Grafton.

On Sunday the Grafton Ghosts and South Grafton Rebels will play off for the right to tackle the Coffs Harbour Comets in the major semi final next weekend.