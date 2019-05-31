Menu
For more information, visit No Lights No Lycra Coffs Harbour on Facebook.
No lights, no lycra and no judgment

Rachel Vercoe
by
30th May 2019 11:45 AM
FEEL the freedom of dancing with no lights, no Lycra and no judgment.

Coffs Coast dancing group No Lights, No Lycra has partnered with Lifeline Australia to provide a safe space for people in the community to connect with each other through dance.

At NLNL there's no light, no Lycra, no teacher, no steps to learn, no technique, just free movement in a space where you can completely let go, shake out the stresses of the week, and lose yourself in the music for improved physical and mental health.

The dance group was started four years ago at the Cavanbah Centre by Caitlin Mackie, a former volunteer Lifeline telephone crisis supporter who wanted to provide a venue to dance in a drug and alcohol-free environment on a weekday.

"I think most people at Lifeline are aware of the privilege ... to try to assist someone in distress,” Caitlin said.

"For many callers you are literally their lifeline - trying to help them out of a dark place.”

A recent study showed 97 per cent of dancers at NLNL thought it improved their natural health.

"Lifeline Australia is thrilled to be partnering with NLNL. We have long understood the positive effect physical activity can have on mental wellbeing,” Lifeline Australia CEO Colin Seery said.

"The decision by NLNL to focus on providing a non-judgemental, accessible and affordable space so that all people can feel safe to be involved should be commended.”

NLNL supports the work of Lifeline by raising funds throughout the year.

NLNL is held on Wednesdays at 7.15pm in a dimly lit room at Cavanbah Hall, Harbour Dr, Coffs Harbour. The playlist has a variety of latest songs as well as classics from the '70s, '80s and '90s.

