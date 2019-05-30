Menu
No Lights No Lycra Coffs Harbour.
No lights, no lycra and no judgement

Rachel Vercoe
by
30th May 2019 11:45 AM
FEEL the freedom of dancing with no lights, no lycra, no judgement and improve your mental health.

The Coffs Coast dancing group No Lights, No Lycra (NLNL) have partnered with Lifeline Australia to promote donations to the leading organisation aimed at preventing suicide and improved mental well-being.

At NLNL theres no light, no lycra, no teacher, no steps to learn, no technique, just free movement in a space where dancers can let go, shake out the stresses of the week, and lose themselves in the music for improved physical and mental health.

The dance group was started four years ago at the Cavanbah Centre on the Coffs Coast by Caitlin Mackie, a previous volunteer Lifeline Telephone crisis supporter who saw a gap for people who wanted to dance in a drug and alcohol free environment on a weekday.

"I think most people at Lifeline are aware of the privilege that it is to try to assist someone in distress,” Caitlin said.

"For many callers you are literally their lifeline- trying to help them out of a dark place".

A recent study showed 97% of dancers at NLNL felt it improved their natural health.

NLNL will work with the team at Lifeline to provide a safe space where people in the community can connect with each other through dance in an environment free of judgement, while supporting the work of Lifeline by raising funds throughout the year.

"Lifeline Australia is thrilled to be partnering with NLNL. We have long understood the positive effect physical activity can have on mental wellbeing,” Lifeline Australia CEO, Colin Seery said.

"The decision by NLNL to focus on providing a non-judgemental, accessible and affordable space so that all people can feel safe to be involved should be commended.”

NLNL Coffs Harbour is held on Wednesdays at 7.15pm and held in a dimly lit room. The playlist has a variety of latest songs as well as classics from the 70's, 80's and 90's.

For more information, visit No Lights No Lycra Coffs Harbour on Facebook.

Coffs Coast Advocate

