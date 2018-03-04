Menu
Harry Jones produced a brilliant run leg to earn his bcu Coffs Tri victory. triathlon Coffs Harbour 4 March 2018 Photo: Brad Greenshields/Coffs Coast Advocate
Sport

No keeping up with Jones in Coffs Tri

Brad Greenshields
by
4th Mar 2018 9:15 AM

IT was a run leg in the rising humidity that was the difference in the bcu Coffs Tri.

Port Macquarie triathlete Harry Jones started the run leg more than three minutes behind race leader Lindsey Lawry, who set a cracking pace early to complete the swim leg in 20 minutes, but Jones produced a 10km run of 36 minutes and 13 seconds to win in a total time of one hour, 56 minutes and 42 seconds.

He finished 30 seconds ahead of Travis Coleman from Banora Point.

It was a big improvemnet for the pair who 12 months ago finished fifth and fourth respectively.

Photos
View Gallery

Former Dutch professional swimmer Lotte Wilms now calls Bondi Beach home but this morning she raced around the Coffs Harbour course like a local to win the women's race in a time of two hours, eight minutes and nine seconds.

It was almost three minutes faster than runner-up Holly Khan who produced a very fast bike leg.

bcu coffs tri coffs harbour coffs tri harry jones lotte wilms triathlon
Coffs Coast Advocate
