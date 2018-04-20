No job is too big or too small

Woolgoolga Quarry can help with home, commercial and industrial work

FOR more than 43 years Woolgoolga Quarry has been supplying quality quarry products for homes, gardens and infrastructure projects.

The locally owned business is focused on providing products promptly and efficiently to their valued customers.

No matter how large or small your job, Woolgoolga Quarry can cater to your specific needs whether you're a DIY handyman, landscaper, builder or need products for commercial or industrial projects.

The quarry is the only argillite producer between Coffs Harbour and Grafton.

Other products available include aggregates, crusher dust, roadbases, filter rocks, landscaping rocks and gabion rock and it can all be brought directly to you. Their delivery service operates between Grafton to Macksville.

John Aktins has been the proud operator of the quarry since 1985 but a changing of the guard is under way.

John is handing over the management of the quarry to son Ben who has been working in the business for 15 years. While John is planning a well-earned break, he will still be a vital part of the business alongside Ben and the Woolgoolga Quarry team.

Being a family business, the Woolgoolga Quarry team know the importance of giving back to the community they live in.

They proudly support various charities and organisations throughout Woolgoolga, Coffs Harbour and the Northern Beaches.

Compliance is also of utmost importance to Woolgoolga Quarry which is a member of The Institute of Quarrying Australia.

The team at Woogloolga Quarry is here to help with projects of any size.

For all orders or enquiries contact Woolgoolga Quarry, 7am-3:30pm, Monday to Friday.

Woolgoolga Quarry

66A Morgans Rd, Woolgoolga

Phone: 6654 2344