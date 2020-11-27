Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Opinion

No jab, no fly is the next logical step

by Edwina Bartholomew
27th Nov 2020 7:10 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

I'm dreaming of a trip to Paris. I blame Emily and Netflix. As soon as flights open up, I'm jumping on a plane, climbing the Eiffel Tower, dunking croissants in hot chocolate and pretending to speak French.

But first, a trip to my doctor. If you want to board a Qantas flight overseas in the near future, you will need to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccine. Just like the jab itself, the details are still being worked out. It could be a feature on the airline's app, a digital COVID-safe tick of approval, or perhaps written confirmation from your GP. Whatever the means, sign me up.

Back in August, Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced a coronavirus vaccine would be "as mandatory as you can possibly make". Only one day later, a backflip. Morrison told 2GB in Sydney: "There will be no compulsory vaccine, but there will be a lot of encouragement and measures to get as high a rate of acceptance as usual". I'd say the temptation of overseas travel or even visiting relatives interstate might be the only encouragement we need.

 

Mandatory vaccines for overseas travel is not new. According to the World Health Organisation, close to 20 countries have compulsory yellow fever vaccines, other countries encourage shots for hepatitis A, Japanese encephalitis and other horrible diseases that were long ago eradicated from our shores.

EU countries including Italy, France and Germany have compulsory vaccines against diseases like measles, tetanus and polio for their citizens. The difference here is the coronavirus vaccine is not just protecting you on the ground in some far-flung, exotic destination, you would be protected right from check-in.

If you're a parent, you would already be used to keeping track of your child's vaccines in a big blue book. Perhaps it's time for an adult version. In most states, there is already "No jab, no play" legislation in place so "No jab, no fly" is the next logical step. What's the alternative? Do you really fancy being squeezed into a jumbo jet next to someone who hasn't been vaccinated? Clambering over their COVID-infected tray table? Wondering if they sanitised their hands when they pop to the loo?

There will always be naysayers. A UK-based travel company has already announced it will boycott Qantas flights because of the travel ban. Other anti-vaxxers are refusing to get the injection at all. Good luck to them. I'll send a postcard from Paris.

Originally published as No jab, no fly is the next logical step

More Stories

air travel coronavirus opinion vaccination

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Protesters give project the tick prior to sale vote

        Premium Content Protesters give project the tick prior to sale vote

        Council News We spoke with protesters for and against the Cultural and Civic Space outside chambers this evening.

        Maradona broke Aussie hearts but inspired a generation

        Premium Content Maradona broke Aussie hearts but inspired a generation

        Soccer ‘My first memory of Maradona is watching that World Cup - a little bloke with the...

        Fishermen tragedy: Inquest to be held into disappearances

        Premium Content Fishermen tragedy: Inquest to be held into disappearances

        News The pair, who went missing off Coffs, remain missing.

        Time running out: surf club’s fate will soon be decided

        Premium Content Time running out: surf club’s fate will soon be decided

        Council News A company had been on standby to demolish the old clubhouse this month.