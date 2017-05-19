22°
No, it's not kryptonite

19th May 2017 4:00 AM
GLOWING ROCKS: Graham Fraser will share his hobby of travelling the world to collect fluorescent minerals at the Bellingen Show this weekend.
GLOWING ROCKS: Graham Fraser will share his hobby of travelling the world to collect fluorescent minerals at the Bellingen Show this weekend. Matt Deans

THEY look mostly like ordinary rocks, until you throw them under ultraviolet light, exposing one of nature's most beautiful phenomena.

The Coffs Coast's Graham Fraser has collected fluorescent rocks from all over the world and this weekend will take his mobile museum to the Bellingen Show.

"I used a long-wave torch to expose the fluorescent mineral,” Graham explained.

"In ultraviolet light you've got short wave and long wave, and 85% of minerals that glow are best under short wave.

"UV stirs up electrons in minerals that occur in some rocks, making them jump to a higher than normal orbit.

"When those electrons fall back, the extra energy they got from the UV is released as ordinary light of many different colours.”

Spellbound by the blaze of vivid colours the minerals display under UV light, Graham said he became hooked on the hobby after retiring from his mobility scooters business in 1993.

No, it's not kryptonite

