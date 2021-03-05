Storm star Josh Addo-Carr pleaded ignorance after he escaped a conviction for firearms offences in relation to his infamous camping trip.

Storm star Josh Addo-Carr pleaded ignorance after he escaped a conviction for firearms offences in relation to his infamous camping trip.

Storm superstar Josh Addo-Carr pleaded ignorance after he escaped a conviction for firearms offences in relation to his infamous camping trip at Latrell Mitchell's North Coast property last year.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported on Friday at Taree Local Court the 25-year-old was sentenced to a 12-month conditional release order after pleading guilty to one count of using an unauthorised firearm and one count of failing to comply with ministerial orders relating to COVID-19 movement.

Magistrate Allison Hawkins accepted the Blues and Kangaroos winger was unaware he had committed an offence, as evidenced by Addo-Carr posting footage of himself firing a rifle on social media.

Watch The 2021 NRL Telstra Premiership Live & On-Demand with No Ad-Breaks During Play. New to Kayo? > Get your 14-day free trial now & start streaming instantly >

MORE NRL NEWS

JIMMY BRINGS: 'Fat as f***' Munster lifts lid on blistering Bellamy bake

STUCK IN THE MIDDLE: Cleary opens up on awkward reality of veteran's axing

'EVERYONE LISTENS': Frizell's big first impression on Knights superstar

The 2022 Bulldogs recruit declined to comment to reporters outside court but told the Herald the incident was a steep learning experience.

"I had no idea I was doing anything wrong," Addo-Carr said.

"I understand now that it's against the law.

"I never intended to break the law, I didn't know it was against the law.

"If I'd known that, I wouldn't have done it.

"I'm happy it's over, I'm glad it's all finalised. I've got a great legal team behind me and good people supporting me along the way."

Souths' star Mitchell was handed the same penalty over his role in the incident at Caffreys Flat during the season shutdown last April.

Get all the latest NRL news, highlights and analysis delivered straight to your inbox with Fox Sports Sportmail. Sign up now!!!

The sentencing hearing was originally scheduled for October, but the matter was postponed because Addo-Carr was in the NRL's coronavirus bubble, eventually winning the premiership with the Storm later that month.

"It's been pretty tough, but I can now move on with my life," Addo-Carr said.

However Addo-Carr was unsuccessful in his bid to contest the NRL's $50,000 fine - 60 per cent of which was suspended - for breaching social-distancing protocols.

Originally published as 'No idea I was doing anything wrong': Addo-Carr escapes conviction over firearms offence