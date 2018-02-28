No first grade for Magpies and Seahorses in 2018

Woolgoolga won't be part of Group 2's first grade competition this year and neither will Bellingen Valley-Dorrigo.

Woolgoolga won't be part of Group 2's first grade competition this year and neither will Bellingen Valley-Dorrigo. Brad Greenshields

IN a blow to the Group 2 competition with the start of the season just around the corner, neither Woolgoolga or Bellingen will be fielding first grade teams when the season kicks off.

A special general meeting was held in Coffs Harbour last night where the Seahorses informed Group 2 administrators they didn't have enough numbers to fill out their senior ranks for the 2018 season while Bellingen Valley-Dorrigo was also forced to withdraw from the first grade competition.

A decision on how to handle the situation was put to a vote with all delegates of all nine clubs in the group giving their input on the matter.

As a result of the meeting the competition has been reduced to eight teams.

Woolgoolga will field an under-18 team this year while Orar Valley will not. This allowed administrators to slip the Seahorses juniors into the fixture where they will be playing the early game before the Axemen's senior and Ladies Tag teams take the field.

Bellingen will run a ladies league tag, under-18s and reserve grade side in the competition, with a bye given to opposition first grade sides when they come up against the Magpies.

Group 2 officials have now redrawn the competition to a 16-round season with Round 1 kicking off on April 8.

Group 2 president Warren Gilkinson said last night's meeting was a lengthy one with the majority of the time spent on the make up of the 2018 competition.

Gilkinson said many issues were raised such as how many rounds should be played and the start date of the competition.

"The clubs didn't want to push back the start of the season as a lot of them have been training since November," he said.

Gilkinson said there were a lot of factors involved in the demise of Bellingen's and Woolgoolga's first grade teams and didn't dismiss the amount of money being offered to players by other clubs.

He added the current crisis highlights to clubs that they can no longer simply expect junior players to continue coming back year in, year out until they start playing senior football like the good old days.

"In the old days you only played football or cricket. There was only one rugby union team in town and there was no other options like basketball or boardriders," he said.

"Last year I was in Tamworth for a CRL meeting and saw people I knew from Coffs Harbour over there and asked what they were doing in Tamworth. They said they were there for basketball and tha there were 600 kids there.

"I reckon I knew 12 kids that used to play football but now they've moved to basketball. There's so many other options out there these days.

"The other thing is computers and phones. How many kids do you see playing sport in the street after school these days?"

At the moment, even though the first grade competition only has seven teams, the draw shows the semi finals will remain a final five.

Gilkinson said there were so many issues discussed at last night's meeting that having a final four or five was raised but was placed on the back burner while other more pressing issues were discussed.

The Group can make a change to a final four later on if it deems it an appropriate measure.

"As a board we can change that as we go so long as it's done by June 30," he said.

The clubs who will be missing from the first grade competition were naturally disappointed that it cam to this for two proud clubs.

Woolgoolga's secretary/registrar Paul Dwyer said only fielding an under-18s team in the senior competition this year is a blow to the seaside town.

"Obviously the club and the community is very disappointed," Dwyer said.

"It really comes down to the economics of playing country football. The reality is players expect to be paid large amounts each week to play.

"The big clubs can offer the large amounts but the village teams like Bellingen and Woolgoolga can't match that.

"Basically Woolgoolga couldn't offer players sufficient money to attract them to our club."

While there's no first or reserve grade this season, Dwyer said it's far from a death knell for the Seahorses.

"Woolgoolga has a team in every team age group in the juniors as well as the under-18s," he said.

Bellingen captain-coach Louis Taylor was also looking to the positives after enduring a tough summer period, particulary post-Christmas.

"We sort of started off strong before Christmas but we just lost a lot of guys from last year, we've really been struggling to get the numbers down there," he said.

"The positive is that the girls and the 18s have both been really strong, we've got really big numbers for those two teams so I really want to get in and support them and make sure they've got a club to play for and really build on it for the future."