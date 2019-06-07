No excuse to not register your pet

Registering your pet has been made easier. Jamie Street on Unsplash

DID you know by registering your pet, you're helping fund animal shelters, ranger services, dog recreation areas and education and awareness activities on the Coffs Coast?

Pet registration has now been made easier with the new and improved online system.

Around 270 dog and cat owners in the Coffs Harbour LGA have taken advantage of the new system to register their pets in the NSW Pet Registry from the comfort of their own homes.

The website launched in October last year and over 1500 owners have paid pet registration fees via Service NSW since it was added as a convenient new method in November, 97% of these online.

"These new and improved online services are another example of how the NSW Government is making the customer experience the central focus in our delivery of services,” Member for Coffs Harbour, Gurmesh Singh said.

"I'm pleased to see the new online services have proven so popular within our local community.

Minister for Local Government Shelley Hancock said it was encouraging to see so many people use the new and improved registration methods.

She is encouraging pet owners to explore the improved NSW Pet Registry website.

"Creating a NSW Pet Registry profile is the easiest way for you to be contacted if your missing pet is found," Mrs Hancock said.

For more information click here.