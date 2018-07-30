No comment on retirement claims from the Hartsuyker camp

FEDERAL Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker has declined to comment on rumours that he is planning to retire from politics.

Mr Hartsuyker has just returned from a vacation in North America having flown into the country this week.

Upon his return, Mr Hartsuyker has been faced with speculation in the national press of his imminent retirement.

Fairfax's National Affairs Editor Mark Kenny penned an article at the weekend reporting that Mr Hartsuyker was expected to announce his intention to retire from politics as early as today.

"Nationals say that could leave the longstanding Nationals stronghold open to an independent challenge from the former MP for the area Rob Oakeshott (the former independent Federal Member for Lyne)," he reported.

Mr Hartsuyker's office today said the federal member would not be drawn on the claim and did not wish to make comment.

He reportedly 'chuckled' at the story's claim when asked for comment, a spokesman from Mr Hartsuyker's office said.

State Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser and Federal Member for Cowper Luke Hartsuyker. Trevor Veale

The article claims the seats of Cowper and Page held by Mr Hartsuyker on a 4.6 per cent margin and Page held by Kevin Hogan on a 2.3 per cent margin were under threat over the 'all or nothing' policy of company tax cuts.

Mr Hartsuyker's office indicated the Federal Member would be returning to work on Wednesday.

If the rumours are found to have basis that would see both the Coffs Harbour-based State and Federal seats held by The Nationals vacated by the incumbents.

Nationals Member for Coffs Harbour Andrew Fraser recently announced that he will be retiring from the state seat at the 2019 State Election after 28 years in office.