‘No bowties, BS or elitism’ for wine biz entrepreneur

Justin Dry, CEO of Vinomofo will tomorrow speak at Startup Grind explaining how his company has become on of the fastest growing startups in Australia.

JUSTIN Dry, entrepreneur, investor and co-founder and CEO of Vinomofo, one of Australia’s fastest-growing companies will be the next special guest of Startup Grind Coffs Harbour.

Launched in April 2011 from a garage in Adelaide, Vinomofo now operates in Australia, New Zealand and Singapore where it has grown quickly to over $50-million in annual revenue, 500,000 members and a team of 100.

With the success has come a swag of awards for Vinomofo including Fastest Growing Company at the Deloitte Tech Fast 50 Awards 2013, Online Business of the Year at the Australian Startup Awards 2014 and Hottest Aussie Online Retailer and the StartCon E-commerce Company of the Year 2018 to name a few.

Justin is a proven game-changer in the wine industry, taking on retail giants and challenging the ‘Bowties and BS’ attitudes of elitist wine snobs.

He was awarded Spotify Young Entrepreneur of the Year at The Australian Startup Awards.

Justin is a regular on TV and radio shows which have included Squawk Box - CNBC Asia, Bloomberg Asia, Sky News Business, The Business - ABC, Channel 9 News, Insight – SBS..

Justin will on Thursday speak at Startup Grind Coffs Harbour at Doug Knight Dr from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Tickets are $35-$55. Go to startupgrind.com to book.