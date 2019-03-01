‘No body no parole’ decision upheld in Tim Pullen case

A DECISION to refuse parole for a man jailed over Timothy Pullen's killing has been upheld.

Stephen Dale Renwick was convicted after pleading guilty to accessory after the fact to manslaughter.

By the time he was eligible for parole, Queensland's "No Body, No Parole" legislation had passed.

Mackay man Mr Pullen was abducted, killed and dumped in bushland in 2012.

Renwick did not reveal Mr Pullen's body had been burned until the law came into effect.

He was refused parole last year.

That refusal was the subject of a judicial review in February.

At that hearing, Renwick's barrister Joshua Fenton said the Parole Board wrongly disregarded co-operation Renwick gave after the new law passed.

He said the board wrongly demanded Renwick reveal the location and "specific place" Mr Pullen was buried.

Mr Fenton said "location and place" were synonymous.

But in a judgment delivered on Friday, Justice Peter Flanagan said "location" meant the location or last known location of the victim's remains.

The place meant "the place where those remains may be found," Justice Flanagan added.

In relation to Renwick's claims of co-operation, Justice Flanagan said the board had considered Renwick's co-operation "both before and after" he was sentenced.

Renwick's application for a statutory review was dismissed.

He was also ordered to pay the board's costs.

Parole Board barrister Jonathan Horton told the February hearing Renwick's failure to reveal the "cremation" meant earlier chances for forensic examination were lost.

After Mr Pullen's death, Zane Tray Lincoln, Benjamin Francis Graeme Oakley, Nicholas Voorwinden and Kiera Jeanette McKay were jailed for manslaughter.

Luke Shayne Kister was jailed for accessory after the fact to manslaughter. -NewsRegional

