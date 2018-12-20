Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Pictured at Jerusalem Bay in Sydneys Hawkesbury river are police attached to Marine Area Command, during an operation to recover the wreckage of a Sydney Seaplane that crash into the water on New Year’s Eve. Picture: Richard Dobson.
Pictured at Jerusalem Bay in Sydneys Hawkesbury river are police attached to Marine Area Command, during an operation to recover the wreckage of a Sydney Seaplane that crash into the water on New Year’s Eve. Picture: Richard Dobson.
Crime

Mystery over seaplane tragedy remains

by Luke Costin, AAP
20th Dec 2018 11:57 AM

THE mystery surrounding the New Year's Eve crash of a seaplane into the Hawkesbury River outside Sydney has frustrated investigators, as the craft had no on-board flight recorder.

Air crash investigators are considering whether small passenger planes should be forced to carry black boxes as they try to understand why six people died in a New Year's Eve seaplane crash in Sydney.

The crash on December 31, 2017, that killed UK businessman Richard Cousins and four of his family members and Canadian pilot Gareth Morgan, is being investigated by the Australian Transport Safety Bureau on Thursday. The Bureau said they were still to complete a draft of the report.

The lightweight plane wasn't required to carry a cockpit voice or flight data recorder, leaving investigators to sketch the plane's final moments from witness accounts and the on-board photographs taken by Mr Cousins' family.

Pictured at Jerusalem Bay in Sydney’s Hawkesbury River are police attached to Marine Area Command, during an operation to recover the wreckage of a Sydney Seaplane that crash into the water on New Year’s Eve. Picture: Richard Dobson
Pictured at Jerusalem Bay in Sydney’s Hawkesbury River are police attached to Marine Area Command, during an operation to recover the wreckage of a Sydney Seaplane that crash into the water on New Year’s Eve. Picture: Richard Dobson

The ATSB said in an update on Thursday the fitting of flight recording systems to all lightweight planes operating passenger services is among several considerations.

The seaplane crashed into Jerusalem Bay in the Hawkesbury River Jerusalem Bay on New Year's Eve, killing its Canadian pilot Gareth Morgan, British businessman Richard Cousins, his sons William and Edward, his fiancee Emma Bowden and her daughter Heather.

All six people on board died. Picture: Richard Dobson.
All six people on board died. Picture: Richard Dobson.
editors picks investigation new years eve seaplane tragedy

Top Stories

    Jail for unlicensed driver who rammed cop car during chase

    premium_icon Jail for unlicensed driver who rammed cop car during chase

    News The unlicensed driver rammed a police car and ran several red lights in the CBD.

    Multi million patrol vessel

    Multi million patrol vessel

    News New fisheries patrol vessel set to hit the water.

    Trouble makers to get a package deal

    premium_icon Trouble makers to get a package deal

    News The new strategy targets aggressive and anti-social behaviour.

    This map should terrify us all

    This map should terrify us all

    Weather We can expect more extreme bush fire seasons that rage for longer

    Local Partners