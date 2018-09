A SINKHOLE has formed at Inskip Point this morning, reported being up to 7.5m deep.

Double Island Point Fishing Charters posted to Facebook stating the sink-hole formed at Inskip Point this morning about 7am.

Footage was posted and hundreds of people have commented, Dan Lotz said "soon there would be no beach left".